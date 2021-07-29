Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 29, 2021 – Popular deejay George Njuguna, famously known as Dj Crème Dela Crème, has hinted that his marriage is on the rocks.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the father of two shared a cryptic message saying that marriage is a scam – a popular phrase used by jilted lovers.

“Marriage is a scam. Don’t let anyone lie to you,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.

In another post, the popular entertainer further hinted that he is going through a hard time and encouraged himself that he will be alright.

“Imma be alright,” he captioned the photo.

Crème officially married his long-time girlfriend Denise three months ago after dating her for 14 years.

He shared a photo of Denise rocking a diamond ring after accepting his marriage proposal and captioned it “It took me 14 years. 14 long years to ask my best friend, my confidant, mother to my kids, my forever person to marry me?

“I know I’ve stressed you out so many times, but my heart and all I got belongs to you. I wanna love you forever,”

If the latest cryptic posts by Crème are anything to go by, their hyped marriage is on its deathbed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.