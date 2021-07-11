Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 11, 2021 – Former KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, has revealed that she has no plans of getting married during a question and answer session with her fans.

Betty exchanged vows with Okari in a colorful wedding that was the talk of the town but their hyped marriage lasted barely two years.

They broke up after Okari discovered that she was having a secret affair with skirt-chasing Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

After her marriage with Okari crumbled due to infidelity, the 32-year-old single mother of one now says that she wants to have a long-term relationship like that of Oprah Winfrey and Steadman but settling down is not part of her plans.

“Do you ever plan to get married again,” a fan asked and she responded saying, “Nope. Just a long-term relationship like Oprah and Steadman.”

The former anchor turned business lady had initially stated that she wants to get married to a divorcee.

However, it seems she has changed her mind if her latest post is anything to go by.

She is reportedly in a relationship with an Ethiopian man.

