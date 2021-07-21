Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 21 July 2021 – Former Hot 96 presenter and comedian, Professor Hamo, has bought his baby mama Jemutai a piece of land.

Hamo shared photos of Jemutai holding the title deed and said that they look forward to building a home together.

Hamo noted that they have gone through ups and downs but despite the challenges, their love and friendship is still blossoming.

“I can build a house, you’ll make it a home. I know we’ve been through a lot but it’s not how we start but how we finish that matters, it took time for you to believe that I wanted my family to be together and happy, it’s still a work in progress but this is a start.

“I can build a house, you’ll make it a home,” Hamo wrote.

A few months ago, Jemutai came out guns blazing and accused Hamo of neglecting their two kids and being a serial drunkard.

She emotionally narrated how she was struggling to raise her kids to an extent of selling her social media pages to put food on the table after Hamo abandoned them.

The two comedians engaged in an ugly online spat after Hamo fired back at Jemutai, accusing her of lying and tainting his image.

They later ironed out their differences.

Here are photos of the piece of land that Professor Hamo bought for Jemutai.

