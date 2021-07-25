Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 25 July 2021 – The internet has erupted after a video of Nairobi businessman Jamal Marlow goofing around with his wife Amira while looking like a match made in heaven emerged.

In the video, Jamal and his wife are seen jamming to one of Otile Brown’s love songs while enjoying great moments together.

The video comes barely two days after Amber Ray confirmed that she parted ways with Jamal.

The notorious socialite even hinted that she is planning to cover the tattoo that she had inked on her back with Jamal’s name.

Reports indicate that Amber Ray has been trying to reach out to Jamal so that they can mend fences but he has blocked all communication channels.

Here’s the trending romantic video of Jamal and his wife Amira that is likely to give Amber Ray a heartbreak.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.