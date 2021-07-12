Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – A few days ago, socialite Zari Hassan wrote a cryptic message indicating that she had broken up with her boyfriend, Dark Stallion.

The mother of 5 said that she dumped Dark Stallion since he was not adding any value to her life.

“I miss him but I had to let him go. If it doesn’t build me, I won’t keep it,” she wrote.

In another cryptic post, she wrote, “Your self-respect and self-worth should always be stronger than your feelings,”

However, it seems Zari was just chasing clout if the latest video posted by her Nigerian boyfriend is anything to go by.

They are still together as evident in the video that Dark Stallion shared getting romantic with the popular socialite and business lady.

“Lovely Family,” the Nigerian hunk captioned the short video to send a message to haters that they are still together after rumours of their break up surfaced online.

