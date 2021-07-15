Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 July 2021 – A young man who was passing by in the streets was stopped by a prankster and challenged to kiss a stranger, something that he did without second thoughts.

Being a typical ‘hyena’, he fast approached the stranger and swapped saliva, not knowing that the smartly dressed stranger was a man disguised as a lady.

The poor man found out that he had just kissed his fellow man when the prankster gave them a chance to know each other.

The man he kissed was disguised as a lady by rocking a dress, weave, and applying heavy makeup.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.