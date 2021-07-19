Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 July 2021 – Vanessa Chettle, a former high-end socialite, was trolled badly after she posted a photo chewing miraa and consuming cheap liquor at a dingy joint in the village.

When Vanessa was a force to reckon with in the showbiz industry, she used to rub shoulders with A-list celebrities and party in uptown joints.

However, life has taken a toll on her after the old white man she was dating and sponsoring her lavish lifestyle dumped her, forcing her to go back to the village.

Vanessa is so broke that she consumes cheap liquor in dingy joints after things went south.

She posted the photo on her Instagram page and captioned it, “This weekend was so much fun.”

Fans flooded to Vanessa’s timeline after she posted the photo and trolled her badly by reminding her how she used to live a flamboyant lifestyle in the city, forcing her to deactivate the comments.

Here’s the photo of the faded socialite, who is now struggling with life in the village.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.