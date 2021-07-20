Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Kirinyaga University is a chartered government owned and established under the Universities Act No.42 of 2012. At present, the University runs degree programmes across five faculties; Health Sciences, Hospitality and Textile Technology, Pure and Applied Sciences, Business and Education and Engineering and Built Environment. The University, situated about 115 kilometers from Nairobi, is among the vibrant and fastest growing citadels of learning in Kenya.
The University invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons with excellent academic credentials to fill the following vacant positions;
MAINTENANCE OFFICER GRADE 9
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintenance of physical facilities, housekeeping and ground maintenance
- Preparation of Architectural and structural drawings
- Preparation of cost estimates related to maintenance and construction of new
- Site measurements for valuation of projects
- Co-ordinate Artisans work as assigned
- Ensuring that materials are utilized well to avoid
- Conducting routine maintenance
- Collaborating and giving input for implementation of maintenance schedule for physical
- Ensure delivery of quality services and workmanship by contractors and consultants
- Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the immediate supervisor
Qualifications
- Bachelors’ Degree in Civil Engineering/ Quantity Surveying/ Architecture from a recognized Institution
- At least three (3) years’ work experience in a large organization
- Registration with the relevant professional body
- Demonstrate knowledge of relevant computer based applications such as AutoCAD
Terms and conditions of service
- Successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration
- Employment will be on Permanent and Pensionable terms except for Tutorial
- Those with degrees from foreign universities should attach certificates of equation and recognition of qualifications from Kenya National Qualifications
- Applicants must meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Kenya Constitution, 2010
How to Apply
Applicants must submit five (5) copies of applications giving details of the educational and professional qualifications, age, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and e-mail address. Enclose certified copies of certificates and testimonials giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and areas of specialization, accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae and a copy of most recent letter of appointment.
Interested applicants should send the applications to the undersigned, quoting the reference number for the job applied for so as to be received on or before 9th August, 2021.
THE VICE CHANCELLOR
KIRINYAGA UNIVERSITY
P. O. BOX 143-10300
KERUGOYA
