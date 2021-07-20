Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kirinyaga University is a chartered government owned and established under the Universities Act No.42 of 2012. At present, the University runs degree programmes across five faculties; Health Sciences, Hospitality and Textile Technology, Pure and Applied Sciences, Business and Education and Engineering and Built Environment. The University, situated about 115 kilometers from Nairobi, is among the vibrant and fastest growing citadels of learning in Kenya.

The University invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons with excellent academic credentials to fill the following vacant positions;

MAINTENANCE OFFICER GRADE 9

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintenance of physical facilities, housekeeping and ground maintenance

Preparation of Architectural and structural drawings

Preparation of cost estimates related to maintenance and construction of new

Site measurements for valuation of projects

Co-ordinate Artisans work as assigned

Ensuring that materials are utilized well to avoid

Conducting routine maintenance

Collaborating and giving input for implementation of maintenance schedule for physical

Ensure delivery of quality services and workmanship by contractors and consultants

Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the immediate supervisor

Qualifications

Bachelors’ Degree in Civil Engineering/ Quantity Surveying/ Architecture from a recognized Institution

At least three (3) years’ work experience in a large organization

Registration with the relevant professional body

Demonstrate knowledge of relevant computer based applications such as AutoCAD

Terms and conditions of service

Successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration

Employment will be on Permanent and Pensionable terms except for Tutorial

Those with degrees from foreign universities should attach certificates of equation and recognition of qualifications from Kenya National Qualifications

Applicants must meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Kenya Constitution, 2010

How to Apply

Applicants must submit five (5) copies of applications giving details of the educational and professional qualifications, age, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and e-mail address. Enclose certified copies of certificates and testimonials giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and areas of specialization, accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae and a copy of most recent letter of appointment.

Interested applicants should send the applications to the undersigned, quoting the reference number for the job applied for so as to be received on or before 9th August, 2021.

THE VICE CHANCELLOR

KIRINYAGA UNIVERSITY

P. O. BOX 143-10300

KERUGOYA