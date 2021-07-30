Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 July 2021 – The father of the late Kikuyu musician, Wanjaro Junior, insists that his son was murdered by a ruthless cartel following a botched deal.

He disputed claims that his son committed suicide over Ksh 750,000 loan as reported in the media.

Speaking to the press, the musician’s father, Njaro Wairatu, for the first time, revealed that his son called him at 4.30 am on July 14, announcing the cartel had abducted him before his phone went off.

Mzee Njaro said the cartel that is based in Nairobi was demanding an undisclosed amount of money from his son, following a botched deal.

He claims that four mysterious men were after his son and they kept sending him threats.

He further accused cops based at Kasarani police station of bungling investigations to establish what caused his son’s death.

The musician’s body was found dumped at Masinga Dam in Embu, three days after he called his father to inform him that he had been abducted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.