Tuesday, 20 July 2021 – Jamal Marlow has reportedly dumped socialite Amber Ray and gone back to his wife Amira.

According to Edgar Obare, Jamal no longer picks Amber Ray’s calls and despite the notorious socialite trying to reach out to him through friends, her efforts have not borne fruits.

Edgar reports that Jamal is begging Amira to forgive him and vowed that he will never go back to Amber Ray.

According to those who know him, he has started being a responsible dad by spending time with his sons after ending his affair with Amber Ray.

The revelations by Edgar Obare come just 2 days after Amber Ray dropped Jamal’s name on her Instagram page bio and deleted all the photos that they had taken together.

Jamal has since deactivated all his social media accounts.

