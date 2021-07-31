Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 31, 2021 – A section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) youths from Nairobi County have threatened to ditch former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for Deputy President William Ruto after he ‘betrayed them’

In a video that has since gone viral, the Luo youths based in Umoja in Nairobi claimed that they will join Ruto’s camp over his generosity, kindness, and plans for the country.

They called out Raila over the money contributed in 2017 via Pay-bill for the repeat presidential race that he never took part in.

The youth further said they felt betrayed after Raila Odinga shook hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta since he has been ‘enjoying the fruits of the handshake all alone’ without sharing with them.

The youths further threatened to travel to their respective counties before elections, to woo their fellow youths to support Ruto if Raila fails to return the money.

“Bado map lakini Chama ni UDA,” the youths were heard shouting.

