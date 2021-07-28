Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – A section of Luhya Community leaders from Western Kenya have said they are not aware of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga’s tour of the region slated for August.

The leaders led by Budalang’i MP, Raphael Wanjala, said they will not attend the planned meetings because they have not been briefed about the Head of State’s tour.

“We have only read in the media, no one has ever called us to talk about the president’s tour in western. Most of us will not attend his events if he comes to the western without us knowing what he is coming to do and which parts of the western he will visit,” Raphael Wanjala said.

On his side, Matayos MP Geoffrey Odanga said that the president’s visit will not be beneficial to Busia residents as his term in office is so little to establish new developments projects.

“Even if he comes it will be about promises that won’t be kept because the 2022 election is nearing, next year he won’t be in power,” said Odanga.

Odanga added that former President Mwai Kibaki also came to Busia when his term in office was coming to an end and the things he promised have not been implemented to date.

“Kibaki also came when his term was ending and he promised us developments including the opening of the Mulwanda Bridge and construction of roads, which have not been implemented until now,” Odanga added.

