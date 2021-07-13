Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – A section of Luhya community leaders led by Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has begged President Uhuru Kenyatta to endorse Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, for the top seat in 2022.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Malala said Mudavadi is the only presidential candidate who has the experience and technical know-how to revive the country’s economy which is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has very limited options and from my perspective, he should leave Kenya into “safe hands” of Musalia Mudavadi come 2022.

“Mudavadi is the only man to fix Kenya’s Economy.” Cleophas Malala said.

Senator Malala is among the group of leaders from the western region drumming up support for the ANC party leader who has vowed to lower taxes, fix the ailing economy, and fight corruption once elected President in 2022.

