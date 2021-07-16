Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 16, 2021 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has disagreed with the Kenya police report that fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo killed herself.

Kangogo, who has been on the run for two weeks after killing two men, was found dead in a bathroom in her parents’ home in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Friday morning.

Police said they narrowed down on her on Thursday and have been there all night.

“She shot herself in their bathroom using a pistol she had,” police told journalists

The incident happened at about 7.30 am Friday at Nyawa village, Tambach division in Keiyo.

But Havi, who is a renowned lawyer in Nairobi, accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of running a script in the media to portray Kangogo killed herself.

“The media has been conscripted by DCI to run with the cover-up story “Caroline Kangogo commits suicide.”

“Who was the witness? When was the autopsy done?

“I remember telling the special crimes boss on Tuesday, “I am sure you guys will eventually tell us that you found her dead,” Havi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST