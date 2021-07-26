Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Faded socialite, Huddah Monroe, has paraded her banging body as she enjoys her stay in Dubai, where she has been holed up since last year.

The petite socialite shared hot bikini photos and accompanied the post with some words of prayers against spiritual attacks from enemies.

“Fill me with your Holy Spirit, Give me spiritual EYES to SEE, and EARS to HEAR so that I may not fall for the attacks of the enemy.

“I lay my life down at your feet. And I bring all of my desires, ambitions, and all of my dreams before you Lord.

“You are mighty & do wonderful things,” she wrote.

Here are the photos.

