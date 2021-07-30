Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto will have to give Mt. Kenya more than just the running mate position.

This was made clear by his friend and Economist David Ndi, who claimed that Central Kenya voters are not interested in Ruto’s running mate position.

According to Ndii, there is no pride in the running mate position if the holder of the office will end up sidelined like Ruto is by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He noted that the running mate position is a thankless job where the boss can toss you out anytime and as Mt. Kenya, they are not interested.

He told Ruto to look for his 2022 running mate elsewhere.

“Central people are telling us they don’t care for running mate.”

“They’ve suffered under presidency of their very own like never before.”

“Moreover, what’s a DP for if he can be sidelined like Ruto is now?”

“They are saying he is free to choose any Kenyan, their votes are assured,” stated Ndii.

