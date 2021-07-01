Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Veteran TV journalist, Lolani kalu, is back to his feet after well-wishers came to his rescue when his plight was highlighted last year.

Kalu had been struggling to make ends meet in the village after losing his job at NTV but after his sad story was highlighted, Kenyans contributed money to help him rise again.

He got a good amount of money from well-wishers that he used to open a music recording studio.

He has recorded music through his studio that he will release soon.

He has also opened doors for upcoming artists to record in his new studio.

“As of now, I have a recording studio, a camera to do my recordings and to also go live with.

“I have written a music Theory book in Swahili titled ‘Mawe Saba’ and I would like to request the Ministry of Education to have it in schools for music lessons,” he said.

“I have also recorded songs in the studio and I would kindly ask them to help me in shooting the video.

“I also have another song speaking about the importance of being united as a country. I also ask them to subscribe to my YouTube channel Lolani Media so I can start earning from the site,” the veteran journalist added.

Here’s a photo of his studio.

