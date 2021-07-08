Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following positions.

LOAN OFFICER INTERNSHIP

Qualifications

Diploma in Business management, Business administration or cooperative management

Have attained a Minimum of C plain at KCSE

Be at least 23 years and above .

NB: Loan officer Internship opportunities are available in our various field offices and (NOT in Head office ).

Indicate the preferred area when sending your application.

We have offices in:- Voi, Taveta, Marimanti, Embu, Nairobi, Nakuru, Maua, Nanyuki, Machakos, Karatina, Nyahururu, Kitengela, Makueni, Tala, Kitui, Kibwezi, Mwingi, Nkubu, Kerugoya, Kiritiri, Nyeri, Mwea, Thika, Matuu, Kiambu, Meru, Chuka, Emali, Laare, Kasarani, Loitoktok, Limuru, Siakago, Rongai, Utawala, Runyenjes, ZOMBE

Responsibilities

Outreach and promotion

Customer Service

Loaning process

Other duties as assigned

POINTS TO NOTE

Applications that do not follow the guidelines provided above will be disqualified.

Applications not indicating a preferred internship location will be disqualified.

Our internship opportunities are not compensated.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should apply through https://erecruitment.bimaskenya.com/ not later than the 16th July 2021

How to Submit Your Application

Create an account by clicking on the Sign Up link above.

above. Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required ( Profile Section, Academic Section, Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section )

) Once you have filled all the required section, proceed to for the position of your choice from the listing