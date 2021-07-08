Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following positions.

LOAN OFFICER INTERNSHIP

 Qualifications

  • Diploma in Business management, Business administration or cooperative management
  • Have attained a Minimum of C plain at KCSE
  • Be at least 23 years and above .

NB: Loan officer Internship opportunities are available in our various field offices and (NOT in Head office ).

Indicate the preferred area when sending your application.

We have offices in:- Voi, Taveta, Marimanti, Embu, Nairobi, Nakuru, Maua, Nanyuki, Machakos, Karatina, Nyahururu, Kitengela, Makueni, Tala, Kitui, Kibwezi, Mwingi, Nkubu, Kerugoya, Kiritiri, Nyeri, Mwea, Thika, Matuu, Kiambu, Meru, Chuka, Emali, Laare, Kasarani, Loitoktok, Limuru, Siakago, Rongai, Utawala, Runyenjes, ZOMBE

Responsibilities

  • Outreach and promotion
  • Customer Service
  • Loaning process
  • Other duties as assigned

POINTS TO NOTE

  • Applications that do not follow the guidelines provided above will be disqualified.
  • Applications not indicating a preferred internship location will be disqualified.
  • Our internship opportunities are not compensated.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should apply through https://erecruitment.bimaskenya.com/  not later than the 16th July 2021  

How to Submit Your Application

  • Create an account  by clicking on the Sign Up link above.
  • Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required (Profile Section,  Academic Section,  Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section )
  • Once you have filled all the required section, proceed to for the position of your choice from the listing

