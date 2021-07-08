Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following positions.
LOAN OFFICER INTERNSHIP
Qualifications
- Diploma in Business management, Business administration or cooperative management
- Have attained a Minimum of C plain at KCSE
- Be at least 23 years and above .
NB: Loan officer Internship opportunities are available in our various field offices and (NOT in Head office ).
Indicate the preferred area when sending your application.
We have offices in:- Voi, Taveta, Marimanti, Embu, Nairobi, Nakuru, Maua, Nanyuki, Machakos, Karatina, Nyahururu, Kitengela, Makueni, Tala, Kitui, Kibwezi, Mwingi, Nkubu, Kerugoya, Kiritiri, Nyeri, Mwea, Thika, Matuu, Kiambu, Meru, Chuka, Emali, Laare, Kasarani, Loitoktok, Limuru, Siakago, Rongai, Utawala, Runyenjes, ZOMBE
Responsibilities
- Outreach and promotion
- Customer Service
- Loaning process
- Other duties as assigned
POINTS TO NOTE
- Applications that do not follow the guidelines provided above will be disqualified.
- Applications not indicating a preferred internship location will be disqualified.
- Our internship opportunities are not compensated.
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should apply through https://erecruitment.bimaskenya.com/ not later than the 16th July 2021
How to Submit Your Application
- Create an account by clicking on the Sign Up link above.
- Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required (Profile Section, Academic Section, Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section )
- Once you have filled all the required section, proceed to for the position of your choice from the listing
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>