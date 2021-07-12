Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 12 July 2021 – Vera Sidika has been blasted after she failed to pay a famous comedian who provided services at her baby’s gender reveal party hosted in Karen on Saturday.

Churchill Show comedian, Akuku Danger, said that he provided sound equipment at the party but Vera refused to send the agreed balance after the party ended.

They had agreed on Sh 15,000 fee for one hour.

Vera sent him a deposit of Sh 10,000 and promised to pay the rest after the party.

However, she didn’t honour the agreement.

“For some of us, it’s the small money that makes a difference in our livelihoods. I’m kindly asking you to pay me my balance of 5,000, Which rightfully belongs to me!” Akuku Danger ranted in a long post.

The comedian further claims that he was assaulted by Vera Sidika’s security team when he asked for his balance.

Here’s the long post that he wrote on his Instagram page blasting the retired socialite.

VERA SIDIKA PAY YOUR SERVICE PROVIDERS‼️

Some of us it’s the ‘small money’ that makes a difference in our livelihoods. I’m kindly asking you to pay me my balance of 5,000/= Which rightfully belongs to me!

So this is what happened.

Yesterday Vera called me (Amplitude Events and Marketing) 30 minutes to her gender reveal party to provide her with a Sound system for 1hour. We agreed on 15k. She sent me a down payment of 10,000/=(Swipe Mpesa message) and promised to pay the balance when the sound system gets to the venue(Fair Acre Boutique Karen). We got there albeit 10 minutes late, it was a short notice and we did all we could to be there in time. We got there by 7Pm and did the set up by 7:10 Pm the event started.

Upon finishing my end of the bargain which was at 9Pm I asked for my balance Only for her to now assume she don’t know who we are and instead sent a team of bouncers/Security, A group of her already drunk Lady friends and some guy by the name Victor to whisk us away making all sorts of insults at us .

All this while she is standing there pretending to be on her phone. By Now it was already 1am in the night Mark you we had finished packing up by 9 Pm.

All this while we kept asking for the balance and she was like ” Wacheni nimalize photoshoot kwanza I’ll sort you guys out, 5k ni pesa ya kunisumbua every now and then) we were patient.

By 1am We couldn’t take it anymore and that’s when she sent her drunk girlfriends and Security to get us out with a promise of “She’ll see what to do in the morning” Till Now she ain’t picking my calls or returning my texts.

VERA Trust you me, I’d let the 5k slide but it’s the disrespect that you showed me and my team last night that makes me do this. Imagine leaving the venue at 1am past curfew hours , Makarau ndio hao na sisi.

To cut the long story short even the 10k you paid me ended up going down the drain.

“Now I’m in arrears coz now my team also are demanding payment from me. What do you want me to do?Please Pay me..

The Kenyan DAILY POST.