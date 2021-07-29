Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 29, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has said the Orange party has resolved to exit from National Super Alliance (NASA).

Raila Odinga’s party became the second NASA partner to desert the coalition after the Wiper Democratic Movement made the first move on Monday.

In a statement, Sifuna disclosed that the party had held a meeting on Thursday and made the resolution in its pursuit of new friends.

“We intend to embark on a programme to build new partnerships and extend the ongoing talks with our potential partners to the grassroots,” reads the statement in part.

In addition, Sifuna dismissed reports that ODM had released funds to the other political partners in a bid to woo them to stay in the coalition.

“The party is therefore dismayed by statements attributed to our former partners that the offer was somehow a vindication of their long-running grievance and that the same was made in a desperate attempt to keep them in the Coalition.

“Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The coalition agreement between the partners indicates that NASA would cease to exist if at least three constituent parties formally exit.

The NASA coalition has faced challenges since 2018 due to mistrust and competing interests among Wiper Democratic Movement, ODM, ANC, and Ford Kenya parties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST