KFCB/HR 9/2021

Grade: KFCB 8

Job Purpose:

Responsible for providing technical support on all activities related to film licensing, including functions related to data management of all individual licensing applications.

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities will include:

Approving and filing of application forms and issue notes for distributors and exhibitors;

Assisting in the issuance of Film regulatory licenses to video/film exhibitors and distributors;

Assisting in the issuance classification labels & film classification catalogues to distribution and exhibition outlets and the general public;

Monitoring of video shows and cinema theatre twenty-four hours (24/7) a week for compliance with the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222;

Assisting in monitoring of film exhibition and distribution outlets, for compliance with Cap 222, Laws of Kenya;

Specifications/Requirements for Appointment;

Diploma in any of the following fields: Film/Video/TV/Radio Production, Mass Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Education, Counselling or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Proficient in Computer applications

How To Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional certificates, National Identity Card to: vacancies@kfcb.go.ke.

Applications to be received by Close of Business 3rd August, 2021

Please note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.

Successful candidates will be required to provide the following;

Clearance Certificate from EACC

Tax Compliance Certificate

CRB

HELB

Certificate of good conduct

https://kfcb.go.ke/careers