Friday, 02 July 2021 – A video of some women being coached by a fitness instructor on how to move their waists in bed has emerged and excited men.

Men have been complaining that most women just lie in bed like a log of wood and it’s for this reason that the male fitness instructor decided to coach his female clients on how to loosen up their waists.

In the video, the female fitness enthusiasts are seen busy following instructions from the coach by the count of 1-10.

The dedicated women move their waists as instructed and they all seem to be enjoying the session.

See video.

