Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has shared his views on the ongoing Kiambaa by-election that is turning out to be a fierce contest between Jubilee Party and United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Jubilee Party flagbearer is Kariri Njama, while John Njuguna Wanjiku is the UDA candidate.

The high-stake by-election has narrowed down to a political showdown between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his enraged deputy, William Ruto.

Commenting about the by-election, Ole Kina, who was elected on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, said he predicts that the Jubilee candidate will win the election since Kiambaa is the President’s ‘bedroom’

“Jubilee will win Kiambaa…,” Ole Kina stated on his Twitter page.

Ole Kina’s sentiments come even as Kipipiri MP, Amos Kimunya, was caught red-handed trying to bribe voters in Kamuga Polling Station in Kiambaa.

Kimunya is supporting Jubilee candidate, Kariri Njama.

