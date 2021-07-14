Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Veteran Lawyer Dr. John Khaminwa has sued President Uhuru Kenyatta over his directive taming the hiring of lawyers by government agencies.

This comes even after trolling Uhuru badly during the BBI appeal case, a move that saw rogue EACC officers visit him at his offices.

In an appeal filed at the High Court, lawyer Khaminwa is challenging the President’s order that bars all state corporations from acquiring services of external lawyers without consent from the office of the Attorney General.

He argues that the directive is unconstitutional, as it seeks to award powers to the Attorney General that are not enshrined in the Constitution.

The directives that were approved by the head of state barred government ministries, state departments, and agencies from acquiring the services of external lawyers without AG’s permission.

Furthermore, the directive ordered all state departments and agencies to terminate in 21 days engagements with all external advocates, who had been contracted without express and prior approval by Attorney General Paul Kihara.

The presidential directive seeks to give authority of procuring legal services away from the state corporations to the Attorney General.

This allegedly contradicts part IX of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015.

If adopted, agencies that have filed court cases against another state agency will be required to withdraw those cases within 11 days.

