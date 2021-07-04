Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 4, 2021 – Veteran lawyer, John Khaminwa, has claimed that the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has started intimidating him following his submissions during the BBI appeal hearing on Friday.

During his submission before the Court of Appeal, Khaminwa asked the appellant judges not to consider the appeal filed by the president because he had disobeyed court orders.

“While he was in Kisumu during Madaraka Day he made certain remarks about judges, he failed to gazette two judges involved in this case at the High Court Justice George Odunga and Justice Joel Ngugi,” Khaminwa said.

He submitted that one must go to court with clean hands and the president did not come with clean hands at all.

“When you have a president who is not obeying court orders and demeaning judges before the public this court must stand firm and say to him No we shall not hear you, we will not give you orders,” Khaminwa submitted.

On Saturday, Khaminwa said he was visited by two men at his office in Nairobi who tried to intimidate him.

“These two individuals, I got the impression, came here to intimidate me and to take advantage of what I said in court against me in the matter of BBI, “Khaminwa said.

“I stand by what I said at the Court of Appeal… what I said was truthful,” Khaminwa added.

