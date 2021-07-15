Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Flamboyant city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has predicted the candidate who will win the Kiambaa by-election, which is turning out to be a fierce contest between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.

Uhuru, who is the Jubilee Party leader, is supporting Kariri Njama while Ruto, who is the man behind the formation of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), is supporting the party’s candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku.

With chaos and drama already witnessed in the ongoing by-election, Kipkorir has said Kariri Njama will win since the President will not allow them to humiliate him in his home county.

Kipkorir said no President has ever allowed an electoral loss in his tribe or home area and thus Uhuru will use all means possible to ensure the Kiambaa seat is delivered to Jubilee.

“Irregardless of whether a Country is as Democratic as the US or as Tyrannical as North Korea & all shades in btw, no President allows electoral loss in his tribe or home County/State.

“And the President’s people always make sure so… No President loses in his Village. #KiambaaDecides,” Donald Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST