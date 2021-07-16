Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 16, 2021 – An outspoken Kalenjin lawyer has compared Deputy President William Ruto to late German dictator, Adolf Hitler, saying he is hoodwinking the masses to ascend to the Presidency in 2022.

In a social media post on Friday after Ruto’s party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), won the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election, lawyer Donald Kipkorir said the DP, like Hitler, is using poverty to endear himself to the masses and if he rises to power he will mistreat them like Hitler.

He also said like Hitler, Ruto is using renowned propagandist Dennis Itumbi, who he compared to Joseph Goebbels, to sell his propaganda and ensure he occupies the House on the Hill in 2022.

“Adolf Hitler rose to power democratically by exploiting fears, poverty & grievances of German people.

“Once he had sufficient members of the Reichstag (Parliament) with help of Joseph Goebbels, he seized power from the President & Parliament & declared himself Führer und Reichskanzler,” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page.

Kipkorir is on record saying he will support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in 2022.

