Monday, July 19, 2021 – Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has offered President Uhuru Kenyatta a piece of advice on how to deal with rebellion in Mt Kenya and back to back defeats of his party in recent by-elections in Juja, Bonchari, Rurii ward, and Kiambaa.

Commenting on social media on Sunday, Kipkorir advised Uhuru on the four things he must do to stamp his authority and restore sanity in Jubilee and Mt Kenya region.

First, he urged the Head of State to fire his senior state house advisers and half of Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

Secondly, he urged the Son of Jomo to fumigate the Jubilee House by expelling all United Democratic Alliance (UDA) apologists in Jubilee.

The lawyer further urged Uhuru to declare former Prime Minister Raila Odinga whom he referred to as Baba as his successor in 2022.

Finally, Kipkorir urged Uhuru to emulate his late father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta who was a ruthless leader.

“Dear President Uhuru Kenyatta: 1. Fire all your State House top officials, half the Cabinet & PSes

2. Expel all UDA supporters in Jubilee 3. Declare Baba as your successor

﻿4. Be ruthless like your father. People love strong man rule & walk away from weak & prevaricating ones.,” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page.

