Tuesday, 06 July 2021 – Dickson Mararo, the 27-year-old man who shot two cops at Quiver Lounge over the weekend, surrendered on Monday to police at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in the company of his lawyer Cliff Ombeta.

Speaking to the media at DCI headquarters, Ombeta denied his client is engaged in criminal activities as alleged by the police.

Ombeta said Mararo is a law-abiding citizen and a genuine young businessman who has ventured into real estate.

At 27 years of age, Mararo owns a Toyota v8 and he is also a licensed gun holder.

Ombeta also denied that his client was on the run since Friday night when the shooting happened at Quiver Lounge.

He said that he wanted things to cool down before surrendering to the police.

Ombeta said his client acted in self defence after the two cops provoked him.

“If you watch the entire clip on the drama, you will see he is innocent. We will prove. I am the one who advised him to surrender to authorities,” Ombeta said.

The cops were reportedly pursuing his girlfriend to an extent of following her to the washrooms.

