Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has blasted Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, for using a derogatory word in describing Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘Bottom-up economic model’.

Tuju, who is also a Cabinet Secretary without a portfolio, used the harsh word to describe Ruto’s model.

Ruto is championing the model saying it will empower the low cadre Kenyans, unlike the trickle-down economic model which empowers the rich and dynasties.

The bottom-up approach has drawn a lot of criticism from political quarters who are opposed to the idea.

The recent criticism comes from Tuju, who spoke in Murang’a on Tuesday and described it as “Matako Juu”.

Tuju’s backward comment captured the attention of senior counsel Ahmednasir who said that it is Kenyans with small minds like Tuju who do not understand the Bottom-up economic model.

“It is only in Kenya and especially in simple minds that the world-renown economic model of #BottomUpEconomicsKE conjures vivid images of the backside of human anatomy!” Ahmednasir said in reference to Tuju’s remarks.

