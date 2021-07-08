Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 08 July 2021 – Lawrence Mumo, alias Baha, is among the fraudsters arrested recently for defrauding teachers with millions of shillings.

Lawrence and his accomplices had infiltrated the Teacher’s Service Commission database working in cahoots with employees in crucial departments at TSC.

Detectives uncovered that the cons target recently graduated teachers whose chances of being hired are slim.

With the offer of securing a teaching position ahead of their seniors who graduated earlier, they quickly part with the money demanded, ranging from Sh100, 000 to Sh400, 000.

Teachers who hold senior positions such as principals and their deputies eagerly waiting to hold managerial positions have also not been left out in the vicious con game.

Principals are promised transfers to schools that are considered prestigious at a fee, while their deputies in the hope of ascending to the top, also part with huge sums of money.

The con game is so lucrative that Lawrence Mumo alias Baha, one of the masterminds, drives a Range Rover at just 31 years of age and besides that, he is vying for a political seat in 2022.

Check out his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.