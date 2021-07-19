Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 July 2021 – On Sunday, family, friends, and the entire Papa Shirandula cast gathered at a lavish hotel in Westlands to pay tribute to the late actor Charles Bukeko on his first death anniversary.

The commemoration was filled with emotions as various actors and actresses paid glowing tributes to Papa Shirandula for mentoring them and impacting their careers.

Papa Shirandula’s wife shed tears of joy after Jalang’o, Njoro and Captain Otoyo promised to pay school fees for Papa’s youngest daughter until she completes school.

“From today onwards, Sherry should never worry about her school fees, we will handle it, myself, Otoyo and Njoro.

“I will give you a cheque to cater for her entire primary school at Moi Educational Centre and even when she joins form one.

“Never worry about her education because if Papa was alive, he would have catered for that in a good school,” Jalang’o said.

Papa Shirandula’s wife couldn’t help but shed tears of joy after Jalango’s remarks.

“What Jalang’o has done has really made my heart. God is a God of solutions,” she said.

Watch the video below.

