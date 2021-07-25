Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 25 July 2021 – Wycliffe Omwenga, the brother to the late Kevin Omwenga, who was murdered last year at an apartment in Kilimani by gold fraudster Chris Obure and his bodyguard, has also been murdered.

Wycliffe was a key witness in the murder case of his late brother Kevin.

His body was found in his house in Riruta, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

According to the police, the body had bloodstains, an indication that he might have been murdered.

His uncle Kennedy Ongwae said he talked with him on phone a day before his body was discovered in the house.

The uncle had sent him to an insurance firm to undertake some transactions.

“On Wednesday, he did not pick my calls and it forced us to send a boda boda rider and my sister to his house. They discovered the body,” Ongwae said.

“As a family, we are in shock given the mysterious death of Wycliffe which has happened less than a year after his brother was brutally murdered.

“We are seeking answers from authorities, “he added.

Wycliffe’s body was found in his bedroom and the house was locked from inside.

Police suspect that his death is linked to the case where he is a key witness in the murder of his late brother Kevin Omwenga, who was allegedly killed by gold fraudster Chris Obure and his bodyguard.

He held crucial information that might have helped nail Chris Obure and his bodyguard.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.