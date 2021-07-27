Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 July 2021 – Detectives are piecing together information that may help to unravel the mysterious death of Wycliffe Omwenga, a key witness in the murder case of his late brother Kevin, who was shot dead last year at an apartment in Kilimani.

Wycliffe’s body was discovered last week on Wednesday at his Riruta house after some of his family members raised concerns when he failed to pick up his phone.

His body which was found in the bedroom did not bear any marks.

According to a close family member, Wycliffe Omwenga had expressed fears for his life over suspicious people who had been trailing him before he died.

Some of the fears were posted online but he didn’t report to the police.

The threats were reportedly connected with the murder case of his late brother Kevin, where he was the key witness.

A family member who sought anonymity denied that a woman was seen leaving his house at night before his body was discovered the following day.

The anonymous family member said that Wycliffe had complained of headache and took painkillers before he went to bed.

A postmortem on the body of Wycliffe turned inconclusive.

The family of the deceased was told to wait for a toxicology report which will have finer details on the cause of the death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.