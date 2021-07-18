Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 18, 2021 – The family of the late killer cop Caroline Kangogo has vowed to go against her last wishes in her final interment.

Speaking yesterday at a family gathering, Kangogo’s family announced that they will not cremate her as she had wanted on a suicide note she wrote before she died.

According to Kangogo’s kin, they would give her an ordinary Christian send-off.

The family noted that cremation was against the culture of the Keiyo Community.

However, the family noted that they would respect all other wishes that the deceased had jotted down, including taking care of her two children.

The family spokesman reiterated that they were sorry to the two families that had lost their loved ones after allegedly being murdered by Kangogo.

“We would have wanted to know what happened if she had surrendered,” the family stated.

In her suicide note, Kangogo made a passionate appeal to her family to cremate her body to save them from further pain caused by her action.

Before she killed herself, Kangogo had been at large for two weeks since she allegedly shot and killed a police officer in Nakuru Police Station and a security officer at a hotel in Juja.

