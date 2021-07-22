Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 22, 2021 – The family of the late fugitive cop, Caroline Kangogo, has accused the Kenya police of not doing enough to probe what killed their daughter.

Kangogo, who was on the run after killing two men, was found dead at her parent’s home in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

What is puzzling the family is the fact that police have given them the green light to proceed with burial arrangements despite the lingering questions surrounding Kangogo’s death.

Police also appear not to be interested in taking part in Kangogo’s burial.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander, Patrick Lumumba, said the National Police Service will not honor her with any kind of police send-off ceremony.

Dead police officers who have been a disgrace to the service have in the recent past been buried without any police involvement.

The order was issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai early this year.

