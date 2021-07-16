Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 July 2021 – Killer cop, Caroline Kangogo, was photographed heading to her parents’ home in Elgeyo Marakwet where she reportedly committed suicide on Friday morning.

Kangogo was spotted in a shopping centre walking majestically after alighting from a matatu.

She was hiding her identity with a facemask and holding an envelope.

Detectives believed she had traversed at least six counties since committing the crimes, managing to stay on the loose with a contingent of security agents hot at her tail.

Her most recent sightings were in Eldoret on Thursday, and later in Kericho where her phone signal was picked.

It is suspected that she used someone else’s phone to call her friend while on a PSV vehicle that ferried her to Elgeyo Marakwet.

Reports indicate that she was seen getting into her parent’s home early Friday and was later discovered dead inside a bathroom that was open.

Here’s a photo of Kangogo’s last moments before she committed suicide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.