Thursday, 15 July 2021 – Celebrated Tanzanian singer, Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz, is a proud man after acquiring his dream car.

The 31-year-old singer is the first East African musician to buy Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge 2021 estimated to be worth over Sh 70 Million.

Its factory value is estimated at Sh 59,698, 401(553,019 dollars) and with the inclusion of taxes and other relevant fees, he must have splashed more than Sh 70 million to own it.

He posted videos flaunting his new expensive machine and captioned them, “I received my Rolls Royce Cullinan 2021 zero kilometre today….What a Blessed day,”

The flashy Rolls Royce was delivered at the doorstep of his lavish mansion in the leafy suburbs of Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam.

Diamond’s acquisition of the new car comes barely a month after he bought the Cadillac Escalade whose value is no less than Ksh30 million with the inclusion of statutory charges.

Here are videos of Simba’s new Rolls Royce.

