Friday, 09 July 2021 – Davidson Gatuhi alias Bragga, the son of Jubilee Vice Chairman and Deep State cartel, David Murathe, is a flamboyant young businessman, who is well-known in social circles.
Besides venturing into the business of importing expensive wines, he is also a renowned event organizer, tenderpreneur, and philanthropist.
Murathe’s son is also a popular figure on Instagram, where he flaunts a flamboyant lifestyle to anyone who cares to see.
The happy-go-lucky rich kid turned 29 years in style at the prestigious Mawe Resort in Watamu.
The white-themed birthday party was attended by close friends and fellow rich kids.
Expensive champagne and whisky flowed like water in a stream at the lavish birthday party.
Here are some of the photos from the birthday party.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
