Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has hinted at ditching the Jubilee Party, accusing the ruling outfit of being hijacked by some people who think they are untouchable.

Speaking at a function in Nanyuki on Thursday, Waruguru, who has been a loyal member of Jubilee, said she wouldn’t continue sitting in a party that is full of losers.

Waruguru also said the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party has been hijacked by cartels and that is the reason why he (Uhuru) will continue to lose warriors to Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement.

“Yes the party has been hijacked by cartels and that is why Uhuru is losing his gallant warriors to Ruto’s hustler movement.

“I will not stay in a marriage that has been hijacked by some people who think they are untouchable,” Waruguru said.

If Waruguru ditches the Jubilee Party, she will become the second women representative from the Mt Kenya region to do so in less than a month.

Two weeks ago, Kiambu County Women Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, ditched the ruling party and joined Ruto’s hustler movement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST