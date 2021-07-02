Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 02 July 2021 – Timothy Ndung’u, a Nairobi-based photographer, is counting losses after he lost camera equipment worth Sh 300,000 to two unidentified ladies who lured him into an apartment along TRM drive.

Narrating the incident on social media, Timothy said that the ladies posed as clients and invited him to an Airbnb apartment along TRM Drive.

When he reached there, they offered him coffee that was stupefied.

He started feeling dizzy and then blacked out.

He woke up hours later, only to realize that the ladies had stolen his camera equipment that he had hired from another photographer.

When he reported the robbery incident to the apartment’s management, he was informed that the ladies’ details were not recorded before they got in.

They were only caught on CCTV leaving the apartment after drugging him and stealing his equipment.

“Our Photographer Timothy Ndung’u Tim visuals was booked for a photoshoot on Tuesday by Mary Agumba (The client) they later with another lady drugged him and stole his equipments.

﻿Help Tim find the equipments,” Inooro FM Jeff Kuria, is a close friend of the aggrieved photographer, posted on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.