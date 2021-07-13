Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – A slay queen almost went berserk after overindulging in Gilbeys Gin when partying with friends in an unidentified city club.

Instead of drinking responsibly as always advised, she over-indulged to impress her friends.

One of her friends recorded her gulping 1 litre of Gilbeys gin while flaunting her drinking prowess during the night party and moments later, she was recorded in the club toilet crying like a baby after blacking out.

When her friends tried to cool her down and take her home, she hurled unprintable insults at them and refused to get out of the toilet.

Gilbeys is a common gin among young revelers but most young people are not drinking it responsibly.

The cheaply available gin has a high alcohol concentration and when not taken responsibly, it can do more harm than good.

Check out the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.