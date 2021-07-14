Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – The Kenya Revenue Authority has trained its guns on Energy CS Charles Keter, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s mole in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s inner circles.

According to sources, the taxman has given Kenya Power, which is associated with CS Charles Keter, a 30-day ultimatum to sort its issues with KRA or face action.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) issued a notice to auction Kenya Power transformers, reflecting cash flow hitches at the utility firm in a sale that will dim efforts to deal with blackouts.

The taxman through the Kenya Gazette notice has given Kenya Power 30 days to clear the transformers that were shipped into the country seven years ago.

The KRA auction is linked to delays by Kenya Power in clearing taxes for the import of the transformers and storage fees.

This comes at a time the electricity distribution monopoly is grappling with an aging transmission network that has been blamed for power outages amid increasing system losses.

“Unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from the Customs Warehouse within thirty (30) days from the date of this notice, they will be sold by public auction on August 12, 2021,” the KRA said in the Kenya Gazette.

The Kenyan DAILY POST