Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – A doctor based in Kisii has denied claims that he has ever had a romantic relationship with killer cop Caroline Kangogo.

Kenyans raised concerns after a selfie photo of the doctor and the killer cop surfaced online, with reports going around on social media that they were dating.

Caroline’s phone signal was tracked in Kisii today, raising fears that she might have gone there to eliminate him.

The said doctor has taken to social media and clarified that Caroline is just a client and they have not communicated for months.

“Hi all kindly Am aware about this photo which is trending all aspects of social media… I clarify this and putting a green light on the same that I personally know that lady she is a police officer working nakuru central police station..a personal friend and my client professionally..

“I don’t have any other business to do with her or I never had any relationship with her apart from her being my client.. It’s months since we communicated so please ignore any information circulating,” the doctor wrote.

Here’s the selfie of the Kisii-based doctor and the killer cop that raised eyebrows.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.