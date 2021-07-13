Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has revealed why President Uhuru Kenyatta and state functionaries are using all their energies to ensure that Deputy President William Ruto doesn’t ascend to the throne in 2022.

In his new book, “Beyond Politics” which was authored by the veteran journalist Njeri Rugene, Kiraitu says the government functionaries and cartels are opposed to Ruto following their fears of what he can do while in power.

“They are afraid of what he might do once in power. He could be another Moi (former President Daniel Moi), Robin Hood, or Adolf Hitler who must be stopped at all costs,” Kiraitu wrote in the book.

Kiraitu further says those opposing Ruto see him as a callous, untrustworthy, strong-headed, and dictatorial character who can do anything to access and retain power.

He also says the only crime that Ruto has committed is declaring his 2022 presidential bid.

“If you quarrel with your boss, you become a leper and people avoid you.

“You are politically dead even to your friends. Nobody picks calls from the dead (Ruto),” he noted.

