Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has accused Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju and the party’s vice chairman, David Murathe, of running the party like a village kiosk.

In a social media post on Friday, Kiraitu, who was Jubilee Party’s point man in Mt Kenya East, said he will no longer associate himself with the party which he termed as dead.

“Jubilee party is disorganized, clueless and rudderless, the current woes were avoidable with the correct approach to bind than tear apart with an aim of creating a stable political party,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

The Meru county boss further said he is not retiring soon from politics and won’t allow the Jubilee Party to collapse on him, extending that he needs a horse of his own to be part of the 2022 race.

“As things are now, the Deputy President is on his own with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, and the President is about to retire.

“Since I am not retiring, I need a horse to take part in the horse race,” Kiraitu stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST