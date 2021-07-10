Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 10, 2021 – Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has concurred with sentiments by Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, who said Jubilee Party is dead as a dodo.

On Friday, Kiraitu, who was having an interview with one of the local dailies said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s led party is disorganized, clueless, and rudderless.

He said the party is dead and will be buried in the upcoming Kiambaa Parliamentary by-election slated for July 15, 2021.

In a social media post on Saturday, Kindiki supported Kiraitu’s remarks and revealed how the party should be disposed of in Kiambaa.

The flamboyant DP Ruto ally stated that the remains of the dead Jubilee Party should not be buried but it should be cremated.

“I concur with the conclusion of my learned Senior the Governor of Meru County Kiraitu Murungi that the Jubilee Party is dead. However, I respectfully disagree with him on the mode of disposal of its remains.

“It should not be buried. Rather, it should be cremated,” Kindiki stated on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST