Friday, July 2, 2021 – National Assembly Majority leader, Amos Kimunya, has warned Deputy President William Ruto against trusting the members of the Kikuyu community.

In an interview with T47, Kimunya, who is also Kipipiri MP, said Mt Kenya leaders, who are campaigning for Ruto in the vote-rich region, are lying to him and will shock him at the last minute.

Kimunya said the Mt Kenya region has its owners and they will take control of the region soon and Ruto will be left alone.

“I think there is something that Mount Kenya residents are not telling William Ruto.

“Mount Kenya has its authority proprietors, it’s anything but trash whereby everybody can simply pass by and toss in rubbish,” Kimunya said.

Terming Ruto as an outsider, Kimunya said there is no way that Mt Kenya can take orders from guests, yet the region is under the command of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The truth of the matter is that there is a message that Mount Kenya will get, and they will quickly dump and fail to remember William Ruto.

“We control our kingdom and not the pariah/guests,” he said.

