Wednesday, 07 July 2021 – Rogue cop, Caroline Kangogo, who has gone berserk and is on a killing spree, was caught on CCTV walking out of Dedamax hotel in Juja casually after killing another man in cold blood.

Kangogo lured the man to the hotel and paid for a room, before shooting him on the head at point-blank.

She then told an attendant working at the guest house that she had gone to buy toothpaste and then escaped.

A CCTV footage showing the moment Caroline walked out of the hotel room after killing the man, who is suspected to be her lover, has emerged.

She was rocking a yellow hoodie.

Check out the footage below.

