Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 8, 2021 – The mother of the fugitive cop, Caroline Kangogo, has broken her silence after her daughter was accused of killing two men in Nakuru and Juja.

Kangogo, a police constable based in Nakuru County, is accused of killing her lover Corporal John Ogweno in Nakuru on Sunday and Peter Ndwiga in Juja on Tuesday.

According to Caroline’s mother, she has known her daughter to be an honest and disciplined girl since her childhood.

The mother said she received the news of her actions with disbelief which has since left her heartbroken.

The emotional mother was speaking in a family gathering that was held at her home to hold prayers and ask for forgiveness from the families of the deceased men killed by the officer.

The meeting was held in Elgeyo-Marakwet where Caroline comes from.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a major manhunt for the killer cop who is believed to be hiding either in Thika or Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST